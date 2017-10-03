Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (HAWK) Stake Held by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas maintained its position in Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.33% of Blackhawk Network Holdings worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,236,000 after buying an additional 105,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 71,649.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,416,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,718,000 after buying an additional 3,411,926 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings during the first quarter worth about $109,418,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 11.9% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,932,000 after buying an additional 268,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,626,000 after buying an additional 43,807 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackhawk Network Holdings news, CFO Jerry N. Ulrich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $3,386,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan B. Lockie sold 2,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $111,688.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $754,018.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,212 shares of company stock worth $4,298,465 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (HAWK) traded up 0.45% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.75. 40,435 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $2.54 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42. Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $46.70.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.43 million. Blackhawk Network Holdings had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Blackhawk Network Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. will post $1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Blackhawk Network Holdings Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

