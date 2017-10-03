Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud, Inc. is a cloud software company. The Company offers a range of cloud and on-premise solutions, as well as a resource network that empowers and connects organizations of all sizes. Its segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU). The GMBU is focused on marketing, sales, delivery and support to all emerging and mid-sized prospects and customers in North America. The ECBU is focused on marketing, sales, delivery and support to all large and/or strategic prospects and customers in North America. The IBU is focused on marketing, sales, delivery and support to all prospects and customers outside of North America. It operates in four geographic regions: the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia. Its portfolio of software and services supports nonprofit fundraising and relationship management, digital marketing, advocacy, accounting, payments and analytics. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ BLKB) traded up 1.06% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 167,202 shares. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $93.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,539.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $351,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,725,496.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,752 shares of company stock worth $1,771,517. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 145,653.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,182,000 after buying an additional 5,737,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,239,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,020,000 after purchasing an additional 205,672 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 787.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,144,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,492 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 9.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,194,000 after purchasing an additional 197,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 37.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,159,000 after purchasing an additional 428,948 shares in the last quarter.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a cloud software company. The Company offers a range of cloud and on-premise solutions, as well as a resource network that empowers and connects organizations of all sizes. Its segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU).

