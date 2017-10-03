Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $22,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/bio-rad-laboratories-inc-bio-shares-bought-by-parametric-portfolio-associates-llc.html.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.80.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE BIO) opened at 222.83 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.89 and a 12 month high of $242.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.38 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $151,137.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,774.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.