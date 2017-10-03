BHP Billiton PLC (BBL) Position Trimmed by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of BHP Billiton PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BHP Billiton PLC were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBL. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton PLC by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 5,201,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after buying an additional 390,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BHP Billiton PLC by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,496,519 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 631,725 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Billiton PLC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,650,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,776,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BHP Billiton PLC by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,603,372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,944,000 after acquiring an additional 557,149 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BHP Billiton PLC by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Billiton PLC alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/bhp-billiton-plc-bbl-position-trimmed-by-quantbot-technologies-lp.html.

BHP Billiton PLC (BBL) opened at 35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Billiton PLC has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $39.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from BHP Billiton PLC’s previous None dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BHP Billiton PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Billiton PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $37.00 price target on shares of BHP Billiton PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Billiton PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Billiton PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

BHP Billiton PLC Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Billiton PLC (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.