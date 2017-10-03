Betterment LLC Acquires 210,257 Shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD)

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE:LQD) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,257 shares during the period. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd makes up approximately 1.9% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd were worth $183,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 4,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 149,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE LQD) traded up 0.103% on Tuesday, hitting $121.145. 4,025,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a 12-month low of $115.55 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

