Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.65) price target on the grocer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

MRW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.98) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.18) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc decreased their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC from GBX 200 ($2.65) to GBX 190 ($2.52) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 228.18 ($3.03).

Get WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC alerts:

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW) opened at 235.80 on Tuesday. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a one year low of GBX 210.20 and a one year high of GBX 254.40. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.49 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/berenberg-bank-begins-coverage-on-wm-morrison-supermarkets-plc-mrw.html.

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.