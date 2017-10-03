Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (BNCL) Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNCL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of Beneficial Bancorp worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Beneficial Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,365,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,855,000 after buying an additional 623,853 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beneficial Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $7,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,521,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,344,000 after buying an additional 456,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,697,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,169,000 after buying an additional 281,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,701,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,225,000 after buying an additional 278,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNCL) opened at 16.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.55. Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42.

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Beneficial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lewis sold 14,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $225,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BNCL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Beneficial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price target on Beneficial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Beneficial Mutual Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business activities are the ownership of Beneficial Bank (the Bank). The Bank has also operated under the name Beneficial Mutual Savings Bank. The Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered savings bank. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate a variety of loans, including commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, home equity loans, one- to four-family real estate loans, commercial business loans and construction loans.

