BELLUS Health Inc (BLU) Director Pierre Larochelle Buys 275,000 Shares

BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU) Director Pierre Larochelle purchased 275,000 shares of BELLUS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00.

BELLUS Health Inc (BLU) traded up 2.78% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,537 shares. BELLUS Health Inc has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $24.74 million and a PE ratio of 92.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc is a drug development company focused on rare diseases. The business activities of the Company are development of the Company’s core technology platform, amyloid inhibitors, which focus on chemical compounds that could have the potential to inhibit the formation, deposition and toxicity of amyloid fibrils, which are the underlying causes of certain diseases.

