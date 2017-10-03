Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.14

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.14 and last traded at $52.14, with a volume of 252,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

BECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.

