BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFR. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) opened at 20.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.65. BBVA Banco Frances has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Frances SA (the Bank) is a provider of financial services to large corporations, small and medium-size companies (SMEs), as well as individual customers. The Bank is focused on the financial sector, through its activities related to banking/financial, pension fund manager and insurance. The Bank has all its operations, property and customers located in Argentina.

