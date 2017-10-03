Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $90,528.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,731.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $25,316.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,058.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) opened at 58.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $64.85.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $197.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post $0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on Pegasystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses and supports software applications for marketing, sales and onboarding, and customer service needs. The Company also offers software applications built on the Pega platform. Its software is designed to assist clients in building, deploying and evolving enterprise applications.

