Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,218,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 178.8% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,864,000 after buying an additional 923,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $224,989,000 after buying an additional 183,133 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 652,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,697,000 after buying an additional 70,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 19.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,861,000 after buying an additional 89,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ ICUI) opened at 188.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.35. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.04 and a 52-week high of $188.85.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $331.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post $4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Sidoti lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $311,254.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $83,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,012 shares of company stock valued at $36,438,659. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and sales of medical devices used in infusion therapy, oncology and critical care applications. The Company’s product line includes needlefree connection devices, custom infusion sets, closed system transfer devices (CSTD) for the handling of hazardous drugs, advanced sensor catheters, needlefree closed blood sampling systems, disposable pressure transducer systems and hemodynamic monitoring systems.

