Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. equinet AG set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.04 ($108.29).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) opened at 86.374 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of €56.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.443. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has a 12-month low of €72.00 and a 12-month high of €91.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €82.07 and its 200-day moving average is €83.43.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

