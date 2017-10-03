Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.
BAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS AG raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.31.
Baxter International (BAX) opened at 63.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $555,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,859.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 12,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $772,363.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,114.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,587 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Baxter International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Baxter International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank grew its position in Baxter International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 8,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.
