Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) SVP Bruce Cohenour Sells 9,900 Shares

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) SVP Bruce Cohenour sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) opened at 39.00 on Tuesday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $418.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92.

Bassett Furniture Industries, (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Bassett Furniture Industries, had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post $1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bassett Furniture Industries, from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries, from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries,

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers.

