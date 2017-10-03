Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX) Holdings Cut by Capital Guardian Trust Co.

Capital Guardian Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold Corporation were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABX. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 47,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold Corporation alerts:

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX) traded up 0.74% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,202 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. Barrick Gold Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Barrick Gold Corporation had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 26.95%. Barrick Gold Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corporation will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Barrick Gold Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrick Gold Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.51.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX) Holdings Cut by Capital Guardian Trust Co.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/barrick-gold-corporation-abx-holdings-cut-by-capital-guardian-trust-co.html.

Barrick Gold Corporation Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.