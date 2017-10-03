Barracuda Networks, Inc. (CUDA) Stake Raised by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its position in Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE:CUDA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned about 0.24% of Barracuda Networks worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barracuda Networks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barracuda Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Barracuda Networks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Barracuda Networks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Barracuda Networks by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE CUDA) opened at 24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.58 and a beta of 3.27. Barracuda Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.18 million. Barracuda Networks had a negative return on equity of 1,770.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. Barracuda Networks’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barracuda Networks, Inc. will post $0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CUDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Barracuda Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Barracuda Networks in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

In other Barracuda Networks news, Director Michael D. Perone sold 403,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $9,725,837.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,112,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,108,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dustin Driggs sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,808.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,558,261 shares of company stock worth $61,925,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Barracuda Networks Profile

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

