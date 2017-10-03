Barings LLC Holds Stake in Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Barings LLC continued to hold its position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,636 shares of the bank’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco SA were worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 20.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 180,676,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco SA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,489,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco SA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,651,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844,907 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco SA by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,959,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco SA by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 23,590,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) traded up 2.143% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.445. 6,073,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.577 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco SA’s previous special dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Banco Bradesco SA’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Banco Bradesco SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Banco Bradesco SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Banco Bradesco SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Banco Bradesco SA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Banco Bradesco SA Profile

Banco Bradesco SA is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, large, mid-sized and small companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. Its segments include Financial; Insurance and Capitalization bonds; Pension plans, and Other Activities.

