Barings LLC Has $12,325,000 Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU)

Barings LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,120 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Barings LLC owned 0.13% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $12,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 182.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 64.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark Co. raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.80 price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.73.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU) traded up 6.28% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,026 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $94.30.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s previous special dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a provider of private educational services in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company provides educational services under its New Oriental brand. The Company operates through seven segments, which include language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, pre-school education, overseas study consulting services and study tour.

