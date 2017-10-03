Barclays PLC Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) a €21.00 Price Target

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKA. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America Corporation set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Independent Research GmbH set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.78 ($32.68).
ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA TKA) opened at 24.785 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is €14.03 billion. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 12 month low of €19.40 and a 12 month high of €27.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.26.
About ThyssenKrupp AG
ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.
Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.