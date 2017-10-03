Barclays PLC Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) a €21.00 Price Target

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKA. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America Corporation set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Independent Research GmbH set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.78 ($32.68).

Get ThyssenKrupp AG alerts:

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA TKA) opened at 24.785 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is €14.03 billion. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 12 month low of €19.40 and a 12 month high of €27.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.26.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/barclays-plc-analysts-give-thyssenkrupp-ag-tka-a-21-00-price-target.html.

About ThyssenKrupp AG

ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.