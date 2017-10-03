Banner Corporation (BANR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,916,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.76% of Banner Corporation worth $108,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Banner Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Banner Corporation by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Banner Corporation by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banner Corporation by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Banner Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BANR. BidaskClub downgraded Banner Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Banner Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Banner Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

In related news, Director Gary Sirmon sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $191,729.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $55,999.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,258 shares of company stock valued at $631,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) opened at 61.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. Banner Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.46 million. Banner Corporation had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Corporation will post $3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Banner Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Banner Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank. Banner Bank is a regional bank, which offers a range of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities in its primary market areas.

