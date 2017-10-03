BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered BankFinancial Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BankFinancial Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of BankFinancial Corporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) opened at 16.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.86 million, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. BankFinancial Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BankFinancial Corporation had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 million. Equities analysts expect that BankFinancial Corporation will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankFinancial Corporation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase 250,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP James J. Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $240,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Hausmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $78,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,455.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BankFinancial Corporation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BankFinancial Corporation by 7.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BankFinancial Corporation by 4.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BankFinancial Corporation by 6.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in BankFinancial Corporation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BankFinancial Corporation

BankFinancial Corporation is the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service, community-oriented national bank principally engaged in the business of commercial, family and personal banking. The Bank offers its customers a range of loan, deposit and other financial products and services through its full-service Illinois-based banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, and through its Internet branch, www.bankfinancial.com.

