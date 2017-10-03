Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,216 Shares of Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of Flushing Financial Corporation worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial Corporation by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Flushing Financial Corporation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Flushing Financial Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial Corporation by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flushing Financial Corporation by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Flushing Financial Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flushing Financial Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other Flushing Financial Corporation news, Director Donna M. Obrien sold 3,000 shares of Flushing Financial Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $81,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,780.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) opened at 30.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. Flushing Financial Corporation has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.79 million. Flushing Financial Corporation had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Corporation will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Flushing Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Flushing Bank (the Bank). The Company is a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services. The Bank’s subsidiaries include Flushing Preferred Funding Corporation, Flushing Service Corporation and FSB Properties Inc The Company also owns Flushing Financial Capital Trust II, Flushing Financial Capital Trust III and Flushing Financial Capital Trust IV (the Trusts).

