Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Enova International, Inc. (ENVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Enova International worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Enova International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in Enova International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 121,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Enova International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 4.4% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enova International Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENVA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enova International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE ENVA) opened at 13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $469.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 63% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-raises-stake-in-enova-international-inc-enva.html.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.