Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Kearny Financial (KRNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.52% of Kearny Financial worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 43,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kearny Financial (KRNY) opened at 15.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 0.61. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kearny Financial will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous special dividend of $0.02. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 57.15%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Kearny Financial (KRNY)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-lowers-holdings-in-kearny-financial-krny.html.

KRNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Kearny Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Kearny Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public at its 41 locations in New Jersey and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. Loans originated or purchased by the Bank generally include loans collateralized by residential and commercial real estate augmented by secured and unsecured loans to businesses and consumers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.