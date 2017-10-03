Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,781 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America Corporation were worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Corporation by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America Corporation alerts:

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) opened at 25.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. Bank of America Corporation had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 20.28%. Bank of America Corporation’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post $1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Bank of America Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Bank of America Corporation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 86,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $2,096,194.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/bank-of-america-corporation-bac-shares-bought-by-daiwa-securities-group-inc.html.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of America Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Vetr cut shares of Bank of America Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.86 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Bank of America Corporation Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.