BancorpSouth, Inc. (BXS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BancorpSouth, Inc. (NYSE:BXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BancorpSouth have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The performance was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Given a strong balance sheet position, the company has been steadily enhancing shareholders’ value through strategic acquisitions, dividend hikes and share buybacks. Notably, the company has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization whereby BancorpSouth will be merged with and into its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, BancorpSouth Bank. Further, its efforts to enhance non-interest income will go a long way in supporting the bottom line. Though, continued pressure on margin due to lower yields remains a major concern, BancorpSouth’s expense management initiatives keep us encouraged.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens set a $35.00 price target on shares of BancorpSouth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut BancorpSouth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of BancorpSouth in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BancorpSouth in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS) traded down 0.93% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 296,744 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. BancorpSouth has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.43.

BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.78 million. BancorpSouth had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BancorpSouth will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BancorpSouth by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth by 2.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth by 16.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,141,000 after purchasing an additional 46,391 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancorpSouth

BancorpSouth, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through its principal bank subsidiary, BancorpSouth Bank (the Bank), conducts commercial banking and financial services operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Illinois. The Company’s segments include Community Banking, Insurance Agencies, and General Corporate and Other.

