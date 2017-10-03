Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.66

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 12,474,000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get Banco Bradesco SA alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco SA’s previous special dividend of $0.01. Banco Bradesco SA’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA in the first quarter worth $109,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA during the first quarter worth $114,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 1.4% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 10.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.66” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/banco-bradesco-sa-bbd-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-11-66.html.

Banco Bradesco SA Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, large, mid-sized and small companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. Its segments include Financial; Insurance and Capitalization bonds; Pension plans, and Other Activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.