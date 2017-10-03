Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Position Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,135 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco SA were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Banco Bradesco SA by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Banco Bradesco SA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco SA by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco SA by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco SA during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBD. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco SA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) opened at 11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.77. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.0061 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco SA’s previous special dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Banco Bradesco SA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Banco Bradesco SA Profile

Banco Bradesco SA is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, large, mid-sized and small companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. Its segments include Financial; Insurance and Capitalization bonds; Pension plans, and Other Activities.

