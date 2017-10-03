Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco SA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Banco Bradesco SA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco SA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) traded up 4.06% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. 12,474,000 shares of the stock traded hands. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and abroad to individuals, large, mid-sized and small companies, and local and international corporations and institutions. Its segments include Financial; Insurance and Capitalization bonds; Pension plans, and Other Activities.

