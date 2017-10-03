Bamco Inc. NY Holds Position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

Bamco Inc. NY continued to hold its position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.56 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ RYAAY) opened at 106.59 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $67.56 and a 1-year high of $122.68.

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.30. Ryanair Holdings PLC had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post $7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings PLC Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

