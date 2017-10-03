Bamco Inc. NY Grows Holdings in Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 17.0% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,224,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,373,000 after acquiring an additional 75,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $328.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $319.00 price objective (up from $274.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Vetr raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $346.83 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.16.

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ BIIB) opened at 316.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.04. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $244.28 and a one year high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post $21.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 7,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,211,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $1,442,509.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

