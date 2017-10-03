Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Position in Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Antero Resources Corporation were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Antero Resources Corporation by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 45,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources Corporation by 18.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 62,011 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Antero Resources Corporation by 174.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources Corporation by 4.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Antero Resources Corporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) opened at 20.32 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 472.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Antero Resources Corporation had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Antero Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post $0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. ValuEngine lowered Antero Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Antero Resources Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $77,781.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Antero Resources Corporation

Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; gathering and processing; water handling and treatment, and marketing of excess firm transportation capacity.

