Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) opened at 17.20 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. will post $1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETE shares. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) owns equity interests in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) and Sunoco LP, which are engaged in diversified energy-related services. The Company’s segments include Investment in ETP, including the consolidated operations of ETP; Investment in Sunoco LP, including the consolidated operations of Sunoco LP; Investment in Lake Charles LNG, including the operations of Lake Charles LNG, and Corporate and Other.

