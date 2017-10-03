Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 599.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,789 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Henry Schein worth $17,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 150.0% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Paul Rose sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $366,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,750.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) opened at 81.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post $3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

