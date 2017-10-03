Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $16.14 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corporation (SF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) by 269.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Stifel Financial Corporation worth $16,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) opened at 53.98 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $725.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. Stifel Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stifel Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Stifel Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Stifel Financial Corporation in a report on Monday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stifel Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stifel Financial Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

In related news, Director David A. Peacock acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.03 per share, for a total transaction of $225,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $250,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses.

