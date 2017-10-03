Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,681 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 2.08% of Shake Shack worth $18,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 206.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 109.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 85.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $557,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,961 shares in the company, valued at $938,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $148,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,452 shares of company stock worth $4,779,481. 34.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Vetr downgraded Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.33 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised Shake Shack from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.26.

Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) opened at 33.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $867.51 million, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.33. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc operates roadside burger stands. The Company serves an American menu of burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, beer and wine, among others. The Company’s signature items are its all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes and frozen custard.

