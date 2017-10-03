Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $178,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,514,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,789,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,675 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,111,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,698,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,329 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 16,325.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,043,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,487 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Company (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) traded up 0.38% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.97. 4,577,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.70. Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. Coca-Cola Company (The) also saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,760 put options on the company. This is an increase of 284% compared to the typical volume of 2,020 put options.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s payout ratio is 154.17%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $4,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

