Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (BHGE) Given a $43.00 Price Target at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC set a $43.00 price objective on Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NASDAQ:BHGE) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. FBR & Co began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NASDAQ:BHGE) opened at 36.86 on Friday. Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $68.59. The firm’s market cap is $15.78 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62.

Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NASDAQ:BHGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A will post $0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A news, Director John G. Rice bought 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lorenzo Simonelli bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $201,239.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,495.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,901 shares of company stock worth $476,796.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the second quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in the second quarter valued at about $1,461,000.

