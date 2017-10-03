Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAESY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bae Systems PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Bae Systems PLC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Bae Systems PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Bae Systems PLC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 7,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bae Systems PLC by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Ranger International Management LP acquired a new stake in Bae Systems PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Bae Systems PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Geneva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bae Systems PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) opened at 34.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. Bae Systems PLC has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $35.23.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Bae Systems PLC Company Profile

BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. The Company operates through five segments. The Electronic Systems segment consists of the Company’s United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities. The Cyber & Intelligence segment consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and United Kingdom-based Applied Intelligence business, and covers the Company’s cyber, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities.

