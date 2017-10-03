AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10), reports. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. AZZ updated its FY18 guidance to $1.80-2.30 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) traded down 0.50% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.95. 105,652 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. AZZ has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $67.70.

In related news, CFO Paul Wesley Fehlman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.31 per share, for a total transaction of $73,965.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,941.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Ferguson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $247,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,744.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AZZ from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc is a provider of galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy segment and Galvanizing segment. Its Energy segment provides products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications.

