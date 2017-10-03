Aviva Plc (AV) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

Media coverage about Aviva Plc (NYSE:AV) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aviva Plc earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4417016475823 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Aviva Plc (NYSE:AV) remained flat at $11.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 991,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Aviva Plc has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

About Aviva Plc

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.

