Aviance Capital Management LLC Sells 11,457 Shares of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT)

Aviance Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:HYT) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,457 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYT. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE HYT) traded up 0.18% on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. 47,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. The Trust’s secondary investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities, which are rated below investment grade or, if unrated, are considered by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

