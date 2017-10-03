AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Insider Christopher Humphrey Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) insider Christopher Humphrey acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,446 ($32.44) per share, with a total value of £24,460 ($32,444.62).

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) opened at 2448.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.57 billion. AVEVA Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,655.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,493.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,197.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,045.29.

AVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their target price on shares of AVEVA Group plc from GBX 1,950 ($25.87) to GBX 2,800 ($37.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of AVEVA Group plc to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,850 ($24.54) to GBX 2,400 ($31.83) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEVA Group plc in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of AVEVA Group plc from GBX 1,800 ($23.88) to GBX 1,900 ($25.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AVEVA Group plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,167.50 ($28.75).

About AVEVA Group plc

AVEVA Group plc is a holding company. The Company provides engineering, design and information management software. It operates in three segments: Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Its engineer products include AVEVA Diagrams, AVEVA Electrical, AVEVA Engineering and AVEVA Instrumentation.

