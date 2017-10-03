AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc lowered shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

AN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS AG downgraded shares of AutoNation from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.50) on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Get AutoNation Inc. alerts:

AutoNation (AN) opened at 47.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $53.74.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.12). AutoNation had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/autonation-inc-an-lowered-to-neutral-at-susquehanna-bancshares-inc.html.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 29th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $109,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,499.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in AutoNation by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.