Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) PT Set at $125.00 by Robert W. Baird

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) received a $125.00 target price from research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.35.

Get Autodesk Inc. alerts:

Shares of Autodesk (ADSK) opened at 112.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.18. Autodesk has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $119.73. The stock’s market cap is $24.65 billion.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.98 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 60.14% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post ($0.54) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/autodesk-inc-adsk-pt-set-at-125-00-by-robert-w-baird.html.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $169,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Bass sold 13,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,337,031.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,713,784. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Autodesk by 896.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,002 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.