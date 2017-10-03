Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS) Stake Lessened by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its holdings in Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 184,347 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.81% of Auris Medical Holding AG worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EARS. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding AG in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding AG during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Auris Medical Holding AG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 28.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EARS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Auris Medical Holding AG in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Auris Medical Holding AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ EARS) remained flat at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 48,938 shares. Auris Medical Holding AG has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The firm’s market capitalization is $37.24 million.

Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Auris Medical Holding AG will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Auris Medical Holding AG Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding AG is a holding and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its advanced product candidate, AM-101, is in Phase III clinical development for acute inner ear tinnitus under a special protocol assessment (SPA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

