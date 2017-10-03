Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,620,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,264 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.46% of Atmos Energy Corporation worth $217,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation by 2,710.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,380,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,124,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,703,000 after purchasing an additional 712,731 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation by 61.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 997,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000,000 after purchasing an additional 377,996 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation by 575.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 404,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 344,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation by 660.1% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 227,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 197,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. BidaskClub raised Atmos Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Atmos Energy Corporation from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

In other Atmos Energy Corporation news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.12 per share, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) opened at 84.67 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.51 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average is $83.79.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $526.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post $3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Atmos Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.13%.

Atmos Energy Corporation is a fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. It operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

