athenahealth (ATHN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. athenahealth earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the health services provider an impact score of 45.9665872325451 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of athenahealth (NASDAQ ATHN) opened at 125.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 159.14 and a beta of 1.76. athenahealth has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.33 and a 200-day moving average of $129.69.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The health services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. athenahealth had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that athenahealth will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATHN. TheStreet upgraded athenahealth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

In other athenahealth news, SVP Jonathan D. Porter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.13, for a total transaction of $42,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $559,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,807 shares in the company, valued at $44,699,424.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,993. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services. The Company also offers Epocrates and other point-of-care mobile applications. The Company delivers majority of its service offerings through a single instance of cloud-based software, athenaNet.

