Assured Guaranty (AGO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Assured Guaranty earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8628241727611 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) opened at 38.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.25% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Assured Guaranty will post $4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assured Guaranty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

